Rain expected on most days in first 2 weeks of Nov, says weatherman

The first two weeks of November will be wet and thundery.

American rock band Guns N’ Roses may have famously sung about the cold November rain, but here it will be warm, with thundery showers, for the next two weeks.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days during this period, with the showers possibly extending into the night on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a weather advisory on Nov 1.

This is because of prevailing inter-monsoon conditions – characterised by light and variable winds and higher lightning activity – here and in the surrounding region.

Also, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers, accompanied by gusty winds, on one or two mornings. The total rainfall for the first fortnight of November is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The daily maximum temperatures will likely range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may slightly exceed 34 deg C on a few days, MSS said.

This contrasts with Singapore’s weather in the last two weeks, which have been warmer and drier than the previous fortnight.

Daily maximum temperatures in the last two weeks of October rose above 34 deg C on most days, with the highest recorded being 35.6 deg C in Paya Lebar on Oct 21.

Below-average rainfall was recorded during this period, with short thundery showers over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on some days. But moderate to heavy rain fell over northern and western Singapore on Oct 16.