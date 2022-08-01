Rainy days expected in first half of August

Short-duration thundery showers are expected on most days over parts of Singapore between the morning and early afternoon in the first half of August.

More wet weather is expected in the first two weeks of August.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected on most days over some parts of Singapore between the morning and early afternoon, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Aug 1).

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers are likely to sweep through Singapore on one or two days, due to large-scale convergence of winds in the region.

The MSS also predicted thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning on a few days, brought about by Sumatra squalls from the Strait of Malacca.

A Sumatra squall is a line of thunderstorms that originate from Sumatra island and typically move eastward towards Singapore and the surrounding region.

"Total rainfall for the first fortnight of August this year is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island," added the MSS.

The daily temperature on most days will likely range from 24 deg C to 33 deg C.

"On one or two rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may dip to around 23 deg C," said MSS.

In the second week of August, the daily maximum temperature could reach up to 34 deg C.

Warm and humid nights are expected on a few days, with temperatures hovering at above 28 deg C, particularly in the eastern and southern coastal areas of Singapore.