Rainy weather to continue for just a week

Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on several days this week.

Revellers celebrating Christmas and the year end can expect generally drier weather, although rain is forecast for this week.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its fortnightly advisory on Dec 16 that thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on several days this week.

The rain is likely to ease up in the last week of 2024, though there may be some windy days with short passing showers, owing to a brief strengthening of northerly winds that week.

“Overall, the total rainfall for the second fortnight of December 2024 is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island,” MSS said.

Daily maximum temperatures during the upcoming two-week period are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, though the mercury may rise slightly over 34 deg C in the afternoon on a few days.

Looking back on the first half of December, there were several days when the daily maximum temperatures hit at least 34 deg C.

The highest daily temperature of 36.2 deg C during this period was recorded in Paya Lebar on Dec 7 – a new high for December. The previous record for the month of December was 35.9 deg C, recorded in Seletar on Dec 6, 2016.

North-east monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region in the first half of December, with low-level winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east on most days.

Thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on several days, extending into the evening on a few occasions.

On Dec 3, heavy thundery showers that fell over many areas of Singapore resulted in a daily total rainfall of 109.6mm recorded in Bedok, the highest for the first two weeks of December.