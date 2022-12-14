Rainy weather sees temperature drop to 24 deg C in some areas in Singapore

Many parts of the island saw thundery showers in the morning and afternoon on Wednesday.

It was sweater weather in Singapore on Wednesday as temperatures dipped amid rainfall across the island.

People wore sweaters and jackets as the mercury dropped, hitting a low of 24 deg C in some areas.

The rain fell mainly in Changi, which recorded 10.4mm of rainfall as at 5pm on Wednesday.

The weatherman predicts thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon on Thursday.

Earlier in December, the forecast from the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore was thundery showers for the first half of December.

This is due to the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, which are expected to continue for the next few months.

In November, rainfall was above average for most of the island except for the southern part, where it was below average.

The highest rainfall anomaly of 87 per cent above average was recorded at Yio Chu Kang, while rainfall was lowest in Sentosa, at 37 per cent below average.

The rainy weather and cloudy skies on Nov 5 brought the minimum temperature around Jurong to a low of 21.8 deg C.