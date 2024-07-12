Rare sambar deer killed in accident with taxi in Mandai Road

The deer was found dead when the NParks team arrived at the site.

A rare wild deer native to Singapore and confined to forests near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve was found dead after an accident involving a taxi.

In response to queries, Mr How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks), said the agency is aware of a road accident involving a taxi and a sambar deer in Mandai Road on July 11.

He said: “The deer was found dead when the NParks team arrived at the site, and its carcass has since been cleared.”

The taxi is part of transport giant ComfortDelGro’s fleet.

A ComfortDelGro spokesman, responding to queries on July 12, said neither the driver nor the passenger on board was injured.

Mr How said motorists should drive within the speed limit, and be alert to animals crossing when driving on roads flanked by forested areas, especially where there are signs to indicate animal crossings.

People should not handle injured wild animals on their own, he added. If wildlife need urgent rescue, people can contact the 24-hour NParks Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or visit www.avs.gov.sg/feedback, he said.