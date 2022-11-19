Rasel Catering Singapore suspended after food poisoning hits 284 people

Rasel Catering Singapore will remain suspended until further notice. No one has been hospitalised.

A total of 284 people who ate meals prepared by Rasel Catering Singapore between Nov 8 and 16 have reported gastroenteritis symptoms.

They sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or have recovered without treatment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

The catering company, located at 253 Pandan Loop, will remain suspended by the SFA until further notice. No one has been hospitalised, the statement added.

According to its website, the company prepares meals for events such as weddings and Christmas celebrations.

It has bagged numerous awards such as the Established Brands in Singapore Prestige Brand Award in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

In their statement, MOH and SFA said all food handlers who were working on the company’s premises will now have to reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they can resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officer on the premises is also required to reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming work.

The licensee is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils. It has to dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” the statement said.

It added that members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to instead report details to SFA via www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback