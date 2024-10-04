 Recall of Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Recall of Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling

Recall of Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling
PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
TNP
Oct 04, 2024 09:05 am

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected egg in Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling, which was not declared on the food packaging label.

As egg is an allergen, SFA has directed the importer, Sin Hin Frozen Food, to recall the implicated products.

Allergens in food can result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Egg does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those that are intolerant of or allergic to egg.

FairPrice Group to give $4 return voucher for $50 spent
Singapore

FairPrice Group to give $4 return voucher for $50 spent

Related Stories

Old Airport Road Food Centre reopens

Fine-dining restaurant La D’Oro rebrands as casual eatery

Man seen eating leftovers at Chinatown hawker centre

Consumers who are intolerant of or allergic to egg and have consumed the affected product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FOOD AND DRINKFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETYSFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP