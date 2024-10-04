Recall of Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected egg in Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling, which was not declared on the food packaging label.

As egg is an allergen, SFA has directed the importer, Sin Hin Frozen Food, to recall the implicated products.

Allergens in food can result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Egg does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those that are intolerant of or allergic to egg.

Consumers who are intolerant of or allergic to egg and have consumed the affected product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.