 Red Lions' last rehearsal of free-fall jump for National Day thrill residents in Ghim Moh, Bishan, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Red Lions' last rehearsal of free-fall jump for National Day thrill residents in Ghim Moh, Bishan

Red Lions' last rehearsal of free-fall jump for National Day thrill residents in Ghim Moh, Bishan
The Red Lions will be conducting test jumps in two heartlands - Bishan and Ghim Moh, ahead of this year's National Day Parade.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Red Lions' last rehearsal of free-fall jump for National Day thrill residents in Ghim Moh, Bishan
The seven Red Lions who landed in the open field next to Junction 8 in Bishan, on July 28, 2022.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Red Lions' last rehearsal of free-fall jump for National Day thrill residents in Ghim Moh, Bishan
Members of the public react to the Red Lions who conducted jump rehearsals in Bishan, on July 28, 2022.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Fatimah Mujibah
Jul 28, 2022 06:52 pm

Bishan and Ghim Moh residents were treated to a parachuting display by the Red Lions on Thursday (July 28), their last rehearsal before the actual show on Aug 7.

The free-fall jumps over heartland locations by the Singapore Armed Forces Parachute Team, better known as the Red Lions, are meant to spread the National Day spirit ahead of the nation's birthday on Aug 9.

While the National Day Parade and its previews are being held at The Float @ Marina Bay, celebrations are also being brought closer to heartlanders.

There will be carnivals in five locations and the Red Lions' show on the weekend before the parade, as well as fighter jet and flag flypasts, and fireworks displays in five locations on Aug 9.

At Thursday's rehearsal in Ghim Moh, safety nets were placed strategically on the open field opposite Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre, while military personnel and the media stood outside the parachutists' landing area.

Around 30 passers-by and residents huddled under a shelter overlooking the field.

Part of the Redeafination troupe: (From left) Roseanne Loo Shi Yi, Kuga Priya, Patricia Merilo, Lee Yong Cheong, Gan Jun Huan, Shariffah Faaiqah.
Singapore

Redeafining what you need to hit the dance floor

Related Stories

'Aunties' featured in NDP short film K-pop dance-off surprised by positive reception

NDP short film pays tribute to unsung heroes who joined fight against Covid-19

First full-scale NDP preview in 3 years excites and enthrals

At about 9.40am, six Red Lions jumped out of an aircraft. A few minutes later, their parachutes bloomed open and they gracefully landed onto the drop zone in the field.

This is the third year that the Red Lions are performing their free-fall jumps in the heartland.

In 2020, the parachutists landed near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a tribute to frontline workers. Last year, they held their display in Ghim Moh and Bishan.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who met the Red Lions at Paya Lebar Air Base before their jump on Thursday morning, said in a Facebook post: "At the break of dawn, our Red Lions were already geared up for their rehearsal jump. I saw how dedicated and focused they were during their pre-flight preparations, and their strong sense of camaraderie."

 

After two years of muted National Day Parades, this year’s NDP is even more special for all of us. #NDP2022 marks the...

Posted by Lawrence Wong on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

He urged Singaporeans to cheer for them and RSAF personnel on Aug 7 and 9, when they will be performing flypasts.

He added: "Kudos to our servicemen and women who stand ready to protect our nation. I thank all of you for your many contributions to our nation's defence."

The Red Lions' performances on Aug 7 will take place at the field beside the Bishan MRT station from 8.40am to 9.30am, and in Ghim Moh from 9.10am to 10am. Tickets are not needed to catch the show.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

NATIONAL DAY PARADE 2022Bishan