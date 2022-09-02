Repair works at Clementi BTO landslide site to start next week; channel to prevent flooding: HDB

HDB said it would also be creating a channel to improve water flow through the Sungei Ulu Pandan.

Repair works at the Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Clementi, where a landslide occurred on Friday morning, will start next week.

The works would include removing the dislodged soil in Sungei Ulu Pandan, repairing the damaged part of the park connector between the canal and the site, as well as reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the site, HDB said in a Facebook update on Friday night.

HDB is already working with the contractor, Chiu Teng Construction Co, to pour a thin layer of concrete on the affected site to stabilise the slope.

The Straits Times understands that this is because the blockage caused by the landslide has created a flood risk.

While water can still flow in the canal without the creation of the channel, intense rainfall could cause flooding upstream.

Earlier on Friday, national water agency PUB said it was monitoring the situation and quick response team vehicles were on standby to respond to any potential flooding incidents.

The landslide occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at the edge of the Clementi North Arc BTO construction site, causing minor injuries to a passer-by and damaging parts of the Ulu Pandan park connector.

HDB said on Friday night that the incident happened where a retaining wall was being built to prepare for the construction of a basketball court and pavilion in the area.

While a stop-work order has been issued for the affected area, works on the residential blocks have not been affected and are allowed to continue, it added.

The BTO project, launched in February 2017, has been plagued by delays - first till the third quarter of this year, and then till March next year.

Addressing concerns that the landslide may cause delays for new flat buyers, Ms Sim Ann - the area's MP - said on Friday that it is unlikely that key collection for the units would be delayed, with the first batch being planned for December.