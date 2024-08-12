Resident fumes over neighbour's BBQ party in HDB corridor

A resident's decision to host a charcoal barbecue in the corridor sparked outrage and even prompted a police response.

A smoky scene unfolded at Block 443D Fajar Road on August 9, leaving residents fuming.

At approximately 7.30pm, a man noticed his neighbour setting up a barbecue pit and tables in the common corridor, preparing for an outdoor dinner party.

The resident described the household as comprising a Chinese couple in their 30s, their two children, and a domestic helper. He claimed this wasn't the first time they’d done this, expressing frustration at their repeated disregard for their neighbours.

"Their actions are truly baffling," he told Shin Min Daily News. “My entire living room reeked of barbecue smoke.”

The resident explained that the charcoal smoke quickly engulfed not only the corridor but also seeped into nearby units, leaving a lingering, unwelcome scent.

"I had to rewash my laundry because it absorbed the smell," he lamented. "Now I have to go to the supermarket to buy air freshener. Their selfish act causes suffering for their neighbours."

Driven to his wit's end, the resident eventually contacted the police, who arrived around 8pm to mediate the situation.

However, the family in question remained defiant. While they didn’t deny the barbecue incident when confronted by Shin Min Daily News, they avoided directly addressing the issue, repeatedly questioning the reporter's motives before refusing to comment further.

While some residents in the Fajar Road block shared concerns about fire hazards and inconvenience, others remained indifferent.

A man in his 40s, who identified himself as a friend of the family involved, defended his friend, describing him as generally considerate. He pointed out the availability of barbecue pits at nearby Jurong West, suggesting a safer and more appropriate venue for such activities.

Another female resident in her 50s downplayed the incident, stating that the small size of the barbecue pit likely posed minimal risk.

“As long as they don't barbecue frequently, I wouldn’t mind," she commented.