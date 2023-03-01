Residents spooked by eerie red-themed HDB block

A Tampines HDB block is causing a stir among its residents with its striking red ceiling, floors and walls.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Tuesday (Feb 28) that residents of Block 640B on Tampines Street 62 – a block in the upcoming Tampines GreenVines neighbourhood – had glossy red tiles that gave the building's interior an eerie vibe.

While certainly eye-catching, the curious choice of colour has spooked many – especially in the evenings when, amid the backdrop of night, the red emits an almost sinister glow.

A resident named Fu, who had just received his keys, told Zaobao that when he first saw photos of the HDB block, he noticed that the building looked "gloomy and dark".

He later found out that other neighbours had already expressed their concerns about the building's appearance.

Another resident, surnamed Yan, said he would be moving into the nearby Block 639B, and added that his block will be red-themed as well.

He is hoping the authorities will change the block's colour scheme.

After being tagged on numerous occasions in the comments sections of videos showcasing the block in question, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng said that HDB is looking into the matter.

Mr Baey commented on TikTok that he agreed the colour scheme was inappropriate with the lighting at night, and that he had discussed the matter with HDB.