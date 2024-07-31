Rider fined for causing wife’s death in TPE accident

Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar, 31, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing his wife’s death by riding the motorcycle without due care and attention.

A man whose wife was riding pillion on his motorcycle, was fined $8,000 for causing her death when he failed to slow down and collided with a minibus on the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

On July 31, Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar, 31, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing his wife’s death by riding the motorcycle without due care and attention.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

Zahid and Madam Yasmin Abdullah, 26, were married for only three weeks before the accident happened on Feb 20, 2023.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai said that at around 7.45am, Zahid was riding his motorcycle with Madam Yasmin as his pillion on lane one of the two-lane road on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway.

He was taking her to work and was travelling at around 90kmh.

At this time, a minibus driver in front of Zahid was switching lanes from lane two to lane one when the vehicle ahead of the minibus on lane one jammed on his brakes.

To avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of him, the minibus driver also jammed on his brakes and moved slightly back to lane two.

The DPP said that when the minibus driver was switching lanes, Zahid was riding his motorcycle about two car lengths behind.

Zahid failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the minibus, resulting in him and his wife getting thrown off the motorcycle.

Madam Yasmin landed underneath the minibus and she was taken to Changi General Hospital where she was pronounced dead around two hours later.

The DPP sought an $8,000 fine and a driving disqualification of eight years, noting Zahid’s early plea of guilt and low culpability.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Pratap Kishan said his client’s father had died 11 days before the accident.

“The loss of two loved ones – his father and his wife – has been a big blow to the accused. He only wishes to put this matter behind him and continue supporting his family,” said Mr Pratap.

“It was an accident that the accused was unable to brake and stop... Until this day, he lives with that regret.”

For causing the death of another person by driving or riding a vehicle without due care and attention, a first-time offender can be jailed for up three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.