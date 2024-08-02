Rider taken to NUH in Clementi accident between bike and cab

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident on Clementi Road at 5pm on Aug 1.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle in Clementi on Aug 1.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Clementi Road at 5pm.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

In a photograph posted by Singapore Roads Accident.com on Facebook, a few passers-by can be seen attending to a person lying on the road.

A 58-year-old taxi driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.