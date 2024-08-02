 Rider taken to NUH in Clementi accident between bike and cab, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Rider taken to NUH in Clementi accident between bike and cab

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident on Clementi Road at 5pm on Aug 1.PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/ FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Aug 02, 2024 04:17 pm

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle in Clementi on Aug 1.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Clementi Road at 5pm.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

In a photograph posted by Singapore Roads Accident.com on Facebook, a few passers-by can be seen attending to a person lying on the road.

A 58-year-old taxi driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

