Rider taken to NUH in Clementi accident between bike and cab
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle in Clementi on Aug 1.
The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Clementi Road at 5pm.
The 20-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.
In a photograph posted by Singapore Roads Accident.com on Facebook, a few passers-by can be seen attending to a person lying on the road.
A 58-year-old taxi driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.
