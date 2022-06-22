Man gets traffic summonses despite not driving for over 2 years; police investigating

A man was shocked when to receive multiple summonses for various traffic offences recently.

The reason? He could not have committed them since he has not owned a car nor was he behind the wheels of one in recent years

Stomper Lim believes someone has stolen his identity to rent cars under his name.

Mr Lim recounted: "I was checking my letterbox at around noon on June 15 and found three letters addressed to my name. Two were from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and one was from the Traffic Police (TP)."

The letters from LTA were both issued on June 6, informing Mr Lim of incurred fines for failing to pay Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges on two occasions.

Both offences were committed on May 9, but by two different vehicles, according to the letters.

The Notice of Traffic Offences that Mr Lim received from TP was issued on June 7 for speeding during the wee hours of May 4.

The summons stated that he was going at a speed of 112km/h along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), which comes with a $300 fine and eight demerit points.

The vehicle involved had yet another different licence plate.

Mr Lim subsequently called LTA and TP, with both telling him to submit an appeal.

He added: "The TP also informed me that apart from the speeding notice that I received, I have another case involving vehicle SLP1958D under them."

SLP1958D is the vehicle that had committed the first ERP fee evasion.

The Stomper, who has lodged a police report, said he did not share his personal details with anyone.

He also checked with family members and friends, none of whom has used his personal information.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.