Ring in 2024 at Marina Bay with special fireworks, light projections

Members of the public can also look forward to a variety of activities around Marina Bay, such as go-kart racing at TurboCharged, a new immersive go-kart arena at the Bayfront Event Space.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC) 2024 promises an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Nov 16 that the annual year-end celebration is set to return with a line-up of activities and festivities for the public to enjoy.

One of the key features of the countdown will be a curated display of fireworks at midnight, illuminating the skyline and ushering in the new year.

The fireworks are “choreographed to tell a story of reflection and hope”, URA said.

Adding to the visual spectacle, a series of light projections will be displayed on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum, from Dec 26 to Jan 1.

Based on original drawings by students from local educational institutions, the light projections depict stories of hope and empowerment in the community, and celebrate the spirit of resilience and care for others.

The public can also look forward to various activities around Marina Bay, such as go-kart racing at TurboCharged, a new immersive go-kart arena at the Bayfront Event Space. From Dec 14 to 31, ticket holders can participate in races or head to the rooftop deck next to the track to watch the fireworks and usher in the new year.

Music fans will be treated to free live performances at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre and Esplanade Concourse. Featuring a line-up of local artistes and bands, the performances will take place throughout December.

In addition, Mediacorp’s annual countdown concert – Let’s Celebrate 2024 – will be happening at The Promontory. The concert will be televised on mewatch, the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Channel 5 from 10pm on Dec 31.

In response to queries from The Straits Times regarding security and crowd management, a spokeswoman for MBSC 2024 said URA works closely with the police, event security consultants and agencies to implement a comprehensive security and crowd management plan during the year-end festivities.

She added that reducing the risk of overcrowding is an aspect of the plan.

More information on MBSC 2024 and a detailed schedule of events and activities can be found at https://www.marinabaycountdown.gov.sg/