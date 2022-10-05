Risk of flash floods in 13 areas from Wednesday morning downpour: PUB

PUB said heavy rain is expected over many parts of Singapore until 9.30am.

Drains in 13 areas across the island reached 90 per cent capacity due to heavy rain on Wednesday morning, according to flash flood alerts by national water agency PUB.

Between 7am and 8am, the drains in places like Telok Kurau, Siglap Canal, Cambridge Road, Aljunied Road, and Sims Avenue East were near full capacity.

PUB advised members of the public to avoid these areas for an hour due to the risk of flash flooding.

The Straits Times had reported last week that wet weather is expected to continue through the first half of October, with thundery showers expected on most days, according to the bimonthly report by The Meteorological Service Singapore.

Showers will usually occur between the morning and early afternoon, with daily temperatures on most days expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

Rain may lower this to between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

In September, a landslide occurred at the Clementi NorthArc construction site in Clementi Avenue 6, causing damage to Ulu Pandan Park Connector and displacing soil into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, in a written parliamentary response on Monday, had said during periods of intense wet weather, local agencies may conduct inspections on slopes more frequently, such as on a weekly or monthly basis.

He added that while the cause of the landslide is still under investigation, such soil movements may be triggered by factors such as heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Mr Lee noted that an average of four landslide incidents were reported to the Building and Construction Authority per year between 2017 and 2019, and 21 per year in 2020 and 2021.

He said: "Higher-than-normal rainfall was recorded in 2020 and 2021, which could be one factor that contributed to the higher number of incidents in these two years."