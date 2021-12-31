Risk of flash floods in Commonwealth Lane and Drive

PUB has warned of the risk of flash floods in central-western Singapore, as persistent showers fell across the island on Friday morning (Dec 31).

National water agency PUB has warned of the risk of flash floods in central-western Singapore as persistent showers fell across the island on Friday morning (Dec 31).

There is high risk of flooding at Commonwealth Lane and Commonwealth Drive, with drains and canals in the area at close to full capacity, the PUB tweeted shortly before 11am.

PUB said water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent, but subsided slightly to below 90 per cent around 11.10am.

The Meteorological Service Singapore's (MSS) 24-hour and four-day forecast on Friday both indicate occasional spells of thundery showers.

The temperature is expected to drop as low as 23 deg C on Friday.

According to MSS' latest fortnightly outlook, the temperature may dip to 22 to 23 deg C on a few rainy days.

The cool and rainy weather is due to the first monsoon surge in the current north-east monsoon season that is likely to last from New Year's Eve into the weekend, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Singapore experiences between two and four monsoon surges each year on average, with the events occurring mostly between the months of December and March.

Each surge event usually lasts between two to three days and can bring strong north-easterly winds, as well as cool and continuous rainy weather over Singapore and the surrounding region, said MSS.

Thundery showers are to be expected in the afternoon and evening during this period, due to a confluence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

"During the season, there may also be several monsoon surges that bring prolonged and widespread rainfall over Singapore and the surrounding region," it added.