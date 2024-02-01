Roast meat and seafood suppliers fined

SFA inspectors found meat stored and cut outside the licensed area at Hai’s Roasted Meat Supplier's premises.

Two companies and their directors were on Jan 31 fined tens of thousands in court for food safety lapses.

Food processing firm Hai’s Roasted Meat Supplier was handed $30,000 in penalties for food safety offences while its director Luo Liang Hai was fined $7,500 for failing to stop those offences, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Licensed food importer Golden Ocean Seafood (S) was also fined $25,000 for failing to arrange for the inspection, examination and certification of its products by SFA.

It also sold imported consignments that had not been inspected, added SFA.

Its director Sakita Goichi was fined the same sum – $25,000 – for failing to prevent the offences committed.

During inspections of Hai’s Roasted Meat Supplier’s premises in January, November and December 2022, SFA officers found meat stored and cut outside the licensed area. Sauces were also being packed in the same unlicensed spot.

The floor of the chiller room and ceiling were assessed to be dirty too.

In the case of Golden Ocean Seafood, the firm had not arranged for SFA to inspect three live oyster consignments it imported from France in December 2022.

In Singapore, importers of fish products must arrange for their shipments to be inspected, examined and certified fit for consumption before they can be sold, distributed or exported. Seafood products found to be unfit for eating will be seized and disposed, added SFA.

Those who flout the requirement of inspection may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to 12 months.

First-time offenders who sell uninspected and uncertified fish products may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Food establishments should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained to prevent contamination of food, added SFA.

Operators who fall foul of food safety regulations may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to 12 months.