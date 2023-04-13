Rubbish repeatedly dumped at Chai Chee void deck despite notice and CCTV

All Stomper Lim wants is a clean home environment, but litterbugs at Block 59 Chai Chee Road are making things hard.

Lim said that residents have been dumping their rubbish inappropriately at the void deck "for quite a while" and shared photos of the mess.

The resident of Block 59 Chai Chee Road told Stomp: "Every morning, the lift lobby next to PCF Sparkletots pre-school is full of rubbish. Residents should dispose of their rubbish through the hoppers and yet, they inconsiderately dump it here.

"I suspect residents are disposing of their garbage stealthily during midnight. I even spoke to a tenant who mentioned that her landlord told her to throw her rubbish at the lift lobby.

"There are CCTV cameras around so authorities are able to identify these litterbugs, but nothing has been done. I wrote to the Town Council, but there was no reply and no action taken."

According to Lim, a notice prohibiting littering and dumping of unwanted bulky items was put up around two weeks ago, but the situation has not improved.

She added: "Enforcing strict litter laws is necessary as this will educate people not to litter and (dump illegally) in public places.

"Our Housing Board (HDB) estate cleaners work day in and day out just to build Singapore and keep our streets clean. We should help them to keep our environment clean, and not add to their burden."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Marine Parade Town Council said it is aware of the littering and dumping issue at the block.

He said: "To improve the site situation, the town council will increase our frequency of clearing the rubbish and bulky items in the area and will continue to monitor the situation.

"As the upkeep of the estate cleanliness is a shared responsibility, we will also step up our effort to educate residents to dispose of their litter and bulky items properly.

"We would like to take this opportunity to share that the town council provides free bulky item removal service for up to three movable items per HDB household each month."

More information about the service can be found here.

Residents who require assistance to dispose of their bulky items can contact the town council at 1800-241 6487 (Main Office) or 1800-287 6530 (Serangoon Office). They may also drop the town council a message via Facebook or Instagram.