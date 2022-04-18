'Save me, my arm is gone': 9 commended for fending off Beach Road attacker

Nine men who flung objects at a man hacking his estranged wife with a chopper in Beach Road were commended by the police.

Nine men who flung objects at a man allegedly hacking his estranged wife with a chopper in Beach Road were on Monday (April 18) commended by the police for helping the bloodied woman fend off her attacker.

"I heard her shout, 'Save me, save me. My arm is gone!'," said one of the men, Mr Wei Chen Xiang, 32. He picked up a chair and threw it at the attacker as the victim screamed for her life outside the restaurant he works at on Thursday.

Mr Wei, a kitchen staff at Zhong Hua Steamboat, told The Straits Times on Monday that the victim, Ms Hu Hongli, 41,was cradling her injured arm. She was a familiar face to him as she worked at a restaurant across Zhong Hua.

The attacker ran off when things were thrown at him. Mr Wei and eight other men, comprising kitchen staff at nearby restaurants and contractors working nearby, then banded together to shield Ms Hu before the police arrived at the scene at around 5.30pm .

Police officers managed to subdue the attacker with a taser.

One woman, Madam To Lee Kwee, was also commended on Monday for calling the police. She was among several people who alerted the police to the incident.

Mr Wei said in Mandarin: "I was scared when I saw the injury but there was no time to think, we just could not let the man get close to her again."

He said he grabbed a box of tissue nearby and passed it to Ms Hu to tend to her wounds.

The nine men and Madam To were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division on Monday for their role in preventing the man from causing further harm to Ms Hu during the incident.

Cheng Guoyuan, 46, was on Saturday charged with the attempted murder of Ms Hu. It is understood that both of them are still being treated in hospital.

The police and the hospital declined to provide further information on Cheng and Ms Hu's condition due to patient confidentiality.

Commander of the Central Police Division Jeremy Ang, who presented the awards, said the individuals acted selflessly to help the woman.

Ten people were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division on April 18, 2022. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The award recipients were: Mr Jackie Tee, Mr Leonard Shi, Mr Lim Chee Kong, Mr Lei Hai Qiu, Mr Lim Chee Wei, Mr Lin Yong Ping, Mr Pan Xiao Shuo, Mr Zhang Dai, Mr Wei and Madam To.

Assistant Commissioner Ang said: "Even though they were fully aware that the man was armed, their extraordinary bravery and quick-thinking in stepping forward deserve our recognition and commendation.

"Their actions, which included shouting and throwing objects at the man to distract and disorientate him, helped to mitigate further harm caused towards the woman."

Mr Lei, another kitchen staff member at Zhong Hua, threw bins and pans at the assailant and shouted at him to scare the man off.

When Cheng was out of sight, Mr Lei said he quickly called the police and later pointed the police and ambulance to where the victim was.

Mr Pan, 36, a technician who was servicing an air-conditioning unit nearby, said he and his colleague, Mr Zhang, rushed to their lorry to grab heavy items to throw at the assailant.

Mr Pan said in Mandarin: "I was looking for things around me to throw at the man, and then I remembered we had a ladder in our lorry.

"I've never seen anything like it. I was scared but it had to be done."