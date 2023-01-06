SBS Transit captain performs CPR on passenger until paramedics arrive

This is why we should all learn cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

An SBS Transit bus captain stopped the bus and performed CPR on a passenger who had collapsed.

Stomper J shared photos of the incident that happened on Tuesday at about 9pm.

"I would like to commend the bus captain of SG6262J on service 974 for performing CPR on an unconscious passenger after he collapsed on the bus," said the Stomper. "Thank you for helping to save a life!"

The Stomper recounted that the man had suddenly collapsed on the bus when it was going towards Pioneer MRT station.

"The bus captain rushed to check on him and informed the control centre about the incident and they called for an ambulance. Afterwards, she sought assistance from another passenger to move the man to a comfortable position as he was stuck in a corner. She then performed CPR on him until the ambulance came."

In response to a Stomp query, Mrs Grace Wu, Vice-President (Special Grade) of Customer Experience and Communications at SBS Transit said the bus captain was driving along Pioneer Road North when a passenger collapsed onboard.

"Our bus captain immediately stopped the bus to check on him before she contacted our Operations Control Centre to activate an ambulance," she continued.

"She subsequently administered CPR on him after learning that he had no pulse. She continued with the CPR until paramedics arrived. The passenger was then conveyed to the hospital.

"We thank fellow passengers, in particular the man in army uniform, who had stayed behind to render assistance during the incident."

Mrs Wu added: "Our bus captains are trained in CPR and we are heartened that this bus captain had put her knowledge to good use to help our passengers in an emergency."

When contacted by Stomp, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance along Pioneer Road North at 9pm and conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Stomper said he did not take a photo of the bus captain on the night of the incident as he was in shock, but he took a photo of her driving the bus the night after.

"I saw her the next day. I hope she gets the recognition she deserves," said the Stomper.