SCDF officers spent a day getting the Mandarin right for Chinese New Year song

Four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers got together to tackle a new challenge this month - to each deliver the perfect rendition of parts of a popular Chinese New Year song.

The challenge to deliver the Gong Xi Gong Xi song, which means congratulations in English, was compounded by how Mandarin was not the primary language of three of the four singers.

But Captain Joey Low, 30, Sergeant Norashikin Imran, 31, Corporal (NS) Ligo Ralph Alvern Cueco, 21, and Corporal (NS) Abdul Rahman Ismail, 22, spent an entire day in the recording studio, till they were each able to sing their parts with perfect enunciation.

The four were the singers in SCDF's Chinese New Year song this year. A cast featuring six other SCDF officers performed in the music video for the song.

The video, uploaded on Facebook on Monday (Jan 31), featured scenes from the historic Central Fire Station and SCDF's marine firefighting vessels, among others.

Mr Mohammad Masri Abdul Rahman, 42, a creative producer in SCDF's corporate communications department, said the video is part of SCDF's regular outreach to the public during festive occasions.

He added that such videos aim to pass on good wishes to the public, while giving an insight into the lives of officers.

The music video for Gong Xi Gong Xi depicts scenes of SCDF's officers working during Chinese New Year's Eve, when families around the country usually get together for reunion dinners.

SCDF Celebrates Lunar New Year 2022 [SCDF Celebrates Lunar New Year] To usher in the Lunar New Year, we bring you a specially produced in-house acoustic music video, featuring our very own talented singers and cast. No matter what the occasion is, our lifesavers will always stand ready to serve you in our life saving mission. From all of us here at SCDF, here's wishing you 🍊🍊 Gong Xi Fa Cai, a prosperous Lunar New Year and happy holidays. Stay safe always! ❤️ Singers: CPT Joey Low SGT Norashikin Binte Imran CPL Ligo Ralph Alvern Cueco CPL Abdul Rahman Bin Ismail Cast: LTC Foo Yiing Kai CPT Gwendelyn Ong CPT James Lim WO2 Md Jailani SGT Candice Chung SGT Helmi Bin Jamal Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

It ends with a quote from the late Apple founder Steve Jobs: "The only way to do great work is to love what you do".

Mr Masri said he opted for a sombre take on the song and the accompanying music video as this reflects the authentic feelings that officers go through in the course of their duty.

"There is no doubt, if you are working on a (festive occasion), it will be a day of sadness," he said.

"But if you look beyond that, we want to depict the fulfilment and gratefulness... because they love their jobs."