SCDF to sound public warning system sirens on Thursday

SINGAPORE - The islandwide network of public warning system sirens will sound an "important message" signal on Thursday at 6.20pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on its Facebook page.

On its website, the SCDF said that the signal will also sound on all smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile application installed. The signal will cease after 20 seconds, or once the message is acknowledged.

The public can tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air TV channel for a brief message when they hear the signal.

The exercise on Thursday is part of the SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the public warning system and raise awareness on how the public should react to the sirens.

The sirens were last sounded on Feb 15 this year at 6.20pm to mark the time when the British surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces during World War II on the same date in 1942.