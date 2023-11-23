Security screening of commuters at Woodlands MRT on Nov 30 as part of exercise

Exercise Station Guard is part of the national SGSecure movement to build resilience in the community against security threats.

On Nov 30, your trip through Woodlands MRT is going to look a bit different. For one day only, between 10am and 4pm, you’ll be walking through metal detectors and getting your bags X-ray scanned.

It’s all part of a big exercise to keep our public spaces safe. Here’s what you need to know:

What’s happening? This isn’t just any drill – it’s part of the SGSecure movement’s Exercise Station Guard.

The goal? To beef up our resilience against threats, especially terror attacks.

Think of it as a test run to make sure we’re all ready in case of emergencies.

Which gates? Depending on where you’re coming from, your usual gate might change. If you’re heading to the North-South Line (NSL), you’ll be directed to the fare gates near Exit 3.

Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) travelers, head over to the gates near Exit 4.

Plan ahead: Remember, there’s going to be a bit of a queue. So, if you’re in a rush or carrying bulky stuff, give yourself some extra time.

Don’t stress, though – station staff will be there to help out, especially if you’ve got mobility issues or need an extra hand.

Why this matters: Exercise Station Guard has been a thing since 2018. It’s all about making sure our security measures are top-notch and everyone knows what to do if things get real.

Been there, done that: Woodlands isn’t the first to do this – we’ve seen similar exercises at Bugis, Ang Mo Kio and several other stations. It’s all part of making sure Singapore stays safe and secure.

So, there you have it! On Nov 30, let’s all be a bit more patient and play our part in this security exercise.