Selected bus, train services to be extended on eve of Deepavali

On the North East Line, the last train to Punggol will leave HarbourFront station at 12.30am, while the train in the other direction will leave Punggol station at 12.02am.

Commuters who are out and about till late on Oct 30 will have more options to get home after, as the operating hours of selected bus and train services will be extended on the eve of Deepavali.

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) and the Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by about half an hour, said operator SBS Transit in a statement on Oct 16.

The last NEL train to Punggol will leave the HarbourFront station at 12.30am, while the last DTL train to Bukit Panjang will leave the Expo station at 12.04am.

The Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit systems will also run till the last NEL train arrives at the Sengkang and Punggol stations respectively.

In addition, 17 selected SBS Transit bus services will also run later on Oct 30.

They are: 60A, 63M, 114A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

For example, the last buses for services 222, 225G, 228, 229 will leave Bedok Interchange at 1am, while the last buses for services 804 and 812 will depart Yishun Interchange at 1.35am.

For more information, please visit SBS Transit’s Facebook page.