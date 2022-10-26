SFA inspects premises after rats are seen running around Yishun coffee shop

Numerous rats were seen scurrying around in a coffee shop in Yishun recently.

Stomp user Tan shared a video of the rodent sighting at Broadway Coffeeshop at Block 414 Yishun Ring Road. Multiple rats can be seen scurrying around.

Tan told Stomp on Oct 15: "I have seen one or two rats around the area before, but this is my first time seeing so many rats at one time and just behind the coffee shop...

"Rats can also be seen behind the wet market and behind FairPrice where they store their supplies.

"If action is not taken to resolve this issue soon, it will... affect the health of residents."

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it had received feedback about the matter and had inspected the premises.

"There were no rodent activities observed during SFA’s inspection," an SFA spokesman said.

"Nonetheless, SFA has reminded the operator to observe good housekeeping and refuse management at the licensed premises.

"The National Environment Agency is also working with Nee Soon Town Council closely to step up rodent control measures around the coffee shop.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food handlers if we have obtained sufficient evidence."