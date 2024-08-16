SFA lifts suspension of Yun Hai Yao eatery at Northpoint

Yun Hai Yao will still be closely monitored by SFA to ensure it follows food safety requirements.

A caterer linked to the mass food poisoning incident at the ByteDance office in One Raffles Quay on July 30 has had its suspension lifted by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after it took the necessary measures.

SFA said on Aug 16 it has given Yun Hai Yao at 1 Northpoint Drive the green light to resume operations.

Yun Hai Yao, an eatery chain from China, is more commonly known here as Yun Nans.

Yun Hai Yao, along with caterer Pu Tien Services at 2 Senoko South Road, had been suspended by the SFA since July 31, as 169 people at ByteDance’s One Raffles Quay office reportedly suffered gastroenteritis after eating food supplied by the two caterers.

SFA said on Aug 10 that it had given Pu Tien Services the green light to resume operations.

A total of 17 people were hospitalised after the food poisoning incident; all have since been discharged, SFA said on Aug 16.

During the suspension period, Yun Hai Yao disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, the statement said. It cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

All its food handlers also re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, and food hygiene officers working at its restaurant re-attended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualification Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit Course, the authorities said.

Yun Hai Yao will still be closely monitored by SFA to ensure it follows food safety requirements.

“SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if food operators are found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations,” the SFA statement read.

Those who have violated food hygiene regulations can be fined up to $2,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100 every day, or part thereof, during which the offence continues after conviction.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility, and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The authorities advised the public to report to SFA via its online feedback form at sfa.gov.sg/feedback if they know of establishments with poor hygiene practices.

Individuals should also practise good personal hygiene at all times to prevent the spread of disease and protect themselves from infections, added SFA.

They should wash hands with soap and water before eating and after going to the toilet. They should also cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away immediately.

Individuals should also avoid sharing food or drinks, eating utensils, toothbrushes or towels with others.