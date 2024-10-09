SFA orders recall of melon seed product from China

The affected product - Ji Xiang Special Grade Black Melon Seed - has a packing date of Aug 23, 2024, and weighs 1kg.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered the recall of a melon seed product on Oct 8.

The affected product – Ji Xiang Special Grade Black Melon Seed – originates from China, has a packing date of Aug 23, 2024, and weighs 1kg.

The ongoing recall is due to the presence of cyclamate and saccharin exceeding permitted levels under Singapore’s food regulations.

SFA has directed the importer, Guangdong Import & Export, to recall the product.

Cyclamate, also known as cyclamic acid, is approved for use as an artificial sweetener for food products such as soft drinks and canned fruits in Singapore. It is not permitted in nut and seed products.

“While there are no immediate health risks from consuming nuts and seeds products found to contain cyclamate and saccharin, prolonged excessive consumption of both sweeteners should be avoided,” said SFA.

The agency said it is taking a precautionary approach, and is currently conducting proactive sampling and testing of nuts and seeds products in Singapore.

“SFA will initiate recalls of affected products detected to contain non-permitted sweeteners (for example, cyclamate) or exceeding levels of permitted sweeteners (example saccharin),” it said.

Consumers who have eaten the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, and may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.