SFA seizes 300kg of illegally imported food

The Singapore Food Agency seized about 300kg of food illegally imported from Thailand in Sept 24 raids at five food retailers at City Gate and Golden Mile Tower.

SFA officers detected the sale of illegally imported processed and raw meat, as well as insect products from Thailand at four of the establishments.

The products include chicken, beef, pork and insects such as beetles and snails.

Two of the food retail establishments were also found to be operating without valid licences.

Illegally imported food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk.

Food can be imported into Singapore only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid

import permit.

Meats and their products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries.

Offenders found in possession of meat and seafood products imported illegally for sale can be fined up to $50,000 and/or jailed up to two years.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed up to three years.

Members of the public with information on illegal imports can submit a feedback form to SFA.