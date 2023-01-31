Shang-Chi lookalike cop reenacts famous pose from viral video

If you do not know his name, you should by now.

He is Sergeant Clement Ng.

Does that ring a bell?

He was the policeman who looked like actor Simu Liu in a series of videos of a dispute between the police and a Cheers employee at the Lau Pa Sat outlet that went viral at the beginning of the year.

The Singapore Police Force is making sure you do in its social media posts.

The police first teased the big reveal on TikTok on Jan 13. (Yes, the police have their own TikTok account.)

The seven-second video showed a policeman adjusting his cap and walking into himself as a special visual effect. The caption said: "Keeping us safe and secure. Wait a minute! He looks familiar…" Then on Jan 21, Sgt Ng made an appearance in the police CNY TikTok video.

Finally, on Friday (Jan 27), we got an entire post dedicated to Sgt Ng on Facebook and Instagram. It first shows him reenacting his famous crossed-arms pose from the viral videos.

The caption said: "Meet Sgt Clement Ng, a Ground Response Force officer from Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre who recently became TikTok famous after being filmed attending to a dispute. What are his thoughts on it and what other challenges do our officers face in their day to day?"

Sgt Ng was quoted as saying: "In the beginning, I was afraid there'll be a lot of negativity towards the police and to be seen like I had lost my patience.

"We can't stop people from taking videos of us so it's important that we maintain our professionalism and remain cool."

The post revealed that Sgt Ng signed on to the police in 2021 after serving his national service.

Regarding comments about his resemblance to a particular actor in a Marvel superhero movie, he said: "My colleagues have already been saying I look like Shang-Chi even before this. It's quite amusing and I don't take it personally."

Sgt Ng added: "To me, a good shift means zero messages. It means the area is safe, no one got hurt, no one got injured."