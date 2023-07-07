Shell, Caltex raise pump prices in Singapore

The price increases at Shell and Caltex come on the back of lower oil prices.

Oil giants Shell and Caltex have raised fuel prices, bringing their posted rates up to five cents a litre higher than that of the other pump operators.

Before discounts, the popular 95-octane petrol is now $2.79 a litre at Caltex, $2.76 at Shell, $2.75 at Esso and Sinopec, and $2.74 at SPC. The 92-octane grade is $2.74 at Caltex, and $2.70 at Esso and SPC. Shell and Sinopec do not offer this grade.

The 98-octane grade is $3.25 at Shell and $3.22 elsewhere. And the so-called premium 98-octane grade is $3.45 at Caltex, $3.35 at Sinopec, and $3.25 at Shell, which is currently sold at a promotional price pegged to its regular 98-octane fuel.

Meanwhile, diesel is costliest at Caltex at $2.40 a litre, followed by Shell at $2.37, Esso and SPC at $2.36, and Sinopec at $2.35.

Both Shell and Caltex have been adjusting prices in the last two months, while the other three players have not changed their posted rates for about a month now.

After discounts, the price of 95-octane fuel ranges from $2.16 at Sinopec to an average of $2.35 at Shell. The cost of 92-octane petrol ranges from an average of $2.28 at Esso (with DBS Esso card) to $2.30 at SPC. The price of regular 98-octane grade ranges from $2.53 at Sinopec to an average of $2.76 at Shell.