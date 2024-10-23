S'pore man's bizarre gas-saving bounce raises eyebrows

The man used a torch to check his fuel tank.

A Singaporean man was spotted bouncing on the boot of his car at a gas station in Johor Bahru.

The 46-second video of the man’s actions was first published on Xiaohongshu, and was recently uploaded to Facebook.

The video starts with the man walking over to the car’s fuel tank, presumably to check if there was space in the tank for more fuel.

After taking one look at the gas pump display, he took out a torch and shone it into the tank.

He then moved to the car’s opened trunk and sat down before proceeding to bounce up and down, shaking the car’s body along with his movement.

Netizens believe he did this to maximise the amount of fuel he can add to the tank since fuel in Malaysia is significantly cheaper than that in Singapore.

The man is seen to be pumping the RON97, signified by the green pump, which costs approximately $0.97 per litre while the closest grade of fuel in Singapore costs around $3.38 per litre.

Some netizens joked that he could have flipped the car 90-degrees to truly maximise the amount of fuel the car can carry.

“Keep on shaking, at this rate the car is going to faint,” read one comment on Facebook.

Others, however, were unimpressed.

“Have money to buy a car but no money to buy fuel, how embarrassing,” quipped one Facebook user.