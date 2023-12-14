Shiok Kitchen Catering suspended after 95 cases of gastroenteritis reported

Shiok Kitchen Catering will be suspended from Dec 14 until further notice.

Food catering company Shiok Kitchen Catering has been suspended following a gastroenteritis outbreak which affected 95 individuals.

Those affected fell ill after eating food prepared by the firm between Dec 7 and 8, said the Ministry of Health and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec 14.

None of the individuals were hospitalised, and those affected have sought medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

The catering company, located at 1 Senoko Avenue, will be suspended by the SFA from Dec 14 until further notice.

It has also been ordered to clean and sanitise its premises, including all equipment and utensils, and dispose of all ready-to-eat and perishable food items.

Additionally, all food handlers will have to retake and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they may resume work.

The food hygiene officer working at the premise will be required to pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 again before resuming work.

Shiok Kitchen Catering has an average rating of 4.3 stars on Google reviews, and 4 stars on online catering portal Foodline.

SFA reminds food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and warns that it will take strict action against any establishment found violating the Environmental Public Health Act.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to instead report details to SFA via the online feedback form.