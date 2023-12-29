Shop and bop at New Year parties in the heartland

Fireworks in the heartland near Bishan Road, seen from the Trevista Condominium in Toa Payoh Lorong 3 on Aug 9, 2020.

The annual Heartlands Festival is bigger, better and more inclusive in 2023.

Special events from fireworks to fashion shows are being rolled out in Housing Board (HDB) estates. Animal lovers can even “pawty” with their pets till the wee hours.

The festival will ring in 2024 with the theme Celebrating The Community. Now in its third edition, it seeks to connect multi-generational businesses with younger audiences.

The festival is organised by the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS). It is supported by a set of institutions: the Federation of Merchants’ Associations Singapore (FMAS), Enterprise Singapore, HDB and People’s Association (PA).

FMAS president and HECS chairman Yeo Hiang Meng says: “Heartlands Festival is an annual celebration deeply rooted in our commitment to local communities, showcasing and enhancing the vibrancy of our heartland."

Heartlands Festival 2023 runs until Jan 31. Go to heartlandsfestival.com

Highlights of Heartlands Festival 2023

Heartlands Quest

Heartlands Quest is a treasure hunt crafted for heartlanders to explore their own neighbourhoods and those beyond.

The quest ends on Jan 31, and is a celebration of the unique charms of Housing Board neighbourhood centres and an homage to local businesses.

Participants can get cues from the festival’s mascot, Hearty, to explore Singapore and discover unsung heroes who have breathed life into the heartland, such as artisanal butcher’s shop Carv Butchery at Block 206 Toa Payoh North and design studio and shop Wheniwasfour at Bras Basah Complex in Bain Street.

Download the Heartlands Quest Map from bit.ly/48vwRDp, sign up and explore.

Heartlands Odyssey

Heartlands Odyssey is a series of timed races to rediscover the heartland and celebrate local communities through games and challenges. The themed races are in five neighbourhoods: Toa Payoh, Upper Boon Keng, Chong Pang, Bukit Gombak and Serangoon North.

It is more than just a competition – participants are invited to reconnect with the heartland and uncover stories and culture through exploration.

Until Jan 20, participants of all ages can team up for a dive into unique neighbourhoods through clues, activities and missions.

At Chong Pang, the race to be held on Jan 6 is themed “The Cultural Expedition”. Participants can learn about local traditions at the HDB enclave, which features vibrant festivals and is a historic site.

Over at Serangoon North on Jan 20, the race is themed “Pet’s Paradise”. Pet lovers can explore pet cafes and pet parks, and spend time with furry friends.

Form a team with a minimum of two participants and sign up three days prior to the race. Go to bit.ly/4awLDvE

New Year 2024 Countdown

Fireworks, fashion shows and “pawties” are just some of the celebrations lined up for the New Year 2024 Countdown for more than 70,000 residents at heartland venues from Dec 30 to 31.

Organised by the People’s Association Grassroots Organisations, the parties have something for everyone – from carnival games and a Silent Disco to live multicultural performances and a get-together for pets and their owners.

Highlights include Our Tampines Hub’s three-day New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations from Dec 30, featuring fireworks, games and cooking sessions for residents.