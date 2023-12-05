Shopee investigates 2am delivery

Shopee has said it was looking into the incident of a shopper receiving a delivery past 2am.

Netizen Shawn Tan on Nov 30 wrote on Facebook group Complaint Singapore that he was frustrated at being woken up by successive message notifications past 2am. Apparently, the same delivery person made a delivery close to 11pm the night before.

According to Mr Tan, he could not put his handphone on silent mode because of work and the successive message notifications alarmed him as he thought it was something urgent.

"Nobody needs parcel notification of delivery at 2am and what is he doing even delivering things at this ungodly hour?" he wrote.

When he replied to the delivery person's text message, saying it was too late for a delivery, the delivery person apologised but clarified that it was 'sad' for him too because he had to clear his workload despite being sick.

Mr Tan wrote that he did not want to push the blame on the delivery person but "waking up to a parcel does not feel like Christmas when it's 2am".

In response to a Stomp query, a Shopee spokesperson said the company was in touch with the Facebook user and thanked him for highlighting the incident.

"We are investigating the situation and coordinating closely with SPX and the service agency that employs the said delivery partner, to ensure that they strictly adhere to our service level agreement as well as local labour and employment laws," said the spokesperson.

"The safety and well-being of our delivery partners are important to us at Shopee. They play a critical role in our operations, and we are extremely grateful for the support they provide our company."