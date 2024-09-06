SimplyGo app update allows top-up, card blocking

Other new features include access to the Ez-link digital wallet for retail functions and the Ez-link Motoring Service which allows ERP payments via bank cards.

Commuters can top up and activate card-blocking functions for their older card-based ticketing ez-link cards on their mobile phones, with the newly revamped SimplyGo app launched on Sept 6.

Other new features include access to the EZ-Link digital wallet for contactless in-store and online payments and the EZ-Link Motoring service which allows motorists to pay their Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and carpark charges through locally-issued Mastercard or Visa cards.

This consolidation of all functions available on the EZ-Link and TransitLink SimplyGo apps into one single app comes five days after TransitLink and EZ-Link merged into a single entity on Sept 1.

To top up older ez-link cards on the upgraded SimplyGo app, users have to turn on the Near Field Communication (NFC) function on their mobile phone before tapping their physical ez-link card on their mobile device to complete the top-up process.

Users can also enable the auto-top up feature for their older ez-link cards on the revamped app, which automatically activates a payment – based on the commuter’s preferred top-up amount and payment method – once the balance on their travel card hits $3 upon exiting any train gantry or bus.

Those who have misplaced or lost their older ez-link cards, can use the card-blocking function on the new SimplyGo app which will take up to 48 hours to be completed.

SimplyGo said in a statement on Sept 6 that the app revamp is part of its ongoing efforts to bring together all transit ticketing and travel card-related services into a one-stop touchpoint for commuters – an upgrade from the previous arrangement where these services were housed on two separate apps.

Existing EZ-Link app users do not need to re-register their travel cards on the upgraded SimplyGo app, as they can key in the mobile number that they previously registered on the EZ-Link app to automatically sync their accounts across both apps.

Users can also continue to access the existing EZ-Link app, but are encouraged to switch to the upgraded SimplyGo app to enjoy the full integrated list of services, said SimplyGo.

SimplyGo also noted that the new app will have improved security, as registration of accounts will only be allowed for local mobile numbers which enables customer authentication and provides better service management, including better fraud management and more accurate refund services.

Tourists or foreigners can continue to use the app via “Guest Mode” to view their card balance.

Mr Tan Kim Hong, chief executive officer of SimplyGo, said the enhanced app is the company’s first step to ensuring that SimplyGo becomes the “go-to platform” for public transport commuters as it allows them to access all these services conveniently and securely.

More features – including a wayfinding one to help commuters better find their way around MRT stations and bus interchanges – will be progressively launched. More details will be shared when they are ready.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had announced on Jan 9 that all adult passengers must update their existing travel cards to SimplyGo before June 1, sparking an outcry. Passengers were frustrated with the inability to see fare data when tapping out of buses and MRT stations with SimplyGo.

Ez-link cards operate on a card-based system that stores transaction data on the cards and, therefore, fare information is displayed on fare readers. This is not possible with SimplyGo, which processes fare payments at the back end and transactions can be viewed only digitally, such as on its app.

LTA then shelved the move on Jan 22, allowing passengers to continue using ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards – which are compatible with the card-based system – until at least 2030.