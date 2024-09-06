Students can switch to SimplyGo concession cards from Sept 7

Students can convert their school smart cards at selected ticketing machines in all MRT stations and bus interchanges.

From Sept 7, students with concession cards or school smart cards can convert them to SimplyGo concession cards, making it more convenient for parents to top up their children’s cards remotely via the SimplyGo app, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sept 6.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat had in May announced that LTA would act on the feedback given by parents and students – who said they wanted the option of converting their existing school smart cards to SimplyGo concession cards.

Students can convert their school smart cards at selected ticketing machines in all MRT stations and bus interchanges, added LTA.

The authority noted that there are currently close to 460,000 student school smart card holders.

The conversion is optional, and students can choose to continue using their card-based school smart cards if they prefer.

As the SimplyGo concession card can be paired with the SimplyGo app, remote top-ups, automatic top-ups upon low balance, and card blocking for lost cards can be carried out.

Students can continue to enjoy the same subsidised fare for public transport and use the card for purchases at Smart Buddy Terminals in schools.

In a Facebook post on Sept 6, Mr Chee thanked parents and students for their suggestions and said that the authorities are constantly looking for ways to improve the public transport system.