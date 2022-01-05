Over an hour's wait just to catch a glimpse of panda cub Le Le

Singaporeans can't seem to get enough of newborn panda cub Le Le.

Ever since the cub made his public debut at River Wonders last week, visitors have been flocking to see him in his new glass-fronted nursery.

Evidently, there’s a lot of waiting involved.

Some of the visitors shared their visiting experience on TikTok and said they had to wait in line between one and two hours just to catch a glimpse of the four-and-a-half-month-old panda – the firstborn to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia.

One video showed the queue to enter the Giant Panda Forest extending nearly all the way across the bridge in River Wonders. The visitor who posted had to wait an hour and 45 minutes.

Another visitor said his waiting time was around an hour.

Viewing times are scheduled for about 10.30am and 3.30pm daily, as these reflect Jia Jia and Le Le’s present routines, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release issued last week.

"These viewing periods coincide with Jia Jia's feeding and exercise sessions when she is comfortable to leave little Le Le on his own," the release said.

"Each viewing window, which ranges between 20 and 30 minutes, may vary depending on the comfort level of both mother and son, and will be reviewed and adjusted over the next few weeks."

There is the possibility that not everyone in the queue will be able to catch sight of Le Le if the turnout is large, one of the TikTokers said.