Singapore Buddhist Lodge donates 30,000kg rice for Ramadan

From left: SBL volunteer Jaafar Kassim, SBL president Tan Lee Huak, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Roses Of Peace founder Mohamed Irshad Abbas Ali and Ba'alwie Mosque imam Habib Hassan Al-Attas.

In light of Ramadan, which begins on March 10 in Singapore, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge (SBL) has donated 30,000kg of rice to Ba'alwie Mosque.

This is the 14th year the Buddhist organisation is donating rice to the mosque. The rice will be distributed to families in need.

SBL president Tan Lee Huak, in making the donation at Ba'alwie Mosque on March 6, said: "Our contribution is testament to the cohesiveness and cooperation among the different faiths in Singapore."

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who was guest-of-honour, commented that the donation was a good example of community efforts to help those in need. "It also demonstrates the Singapore spirit of celebrating festivals of the different faiths."

Ba'alwie Mosque imam Habib Hassan Al-Attas shared how residents in Toa Payoh rental units expressed their gratitude when they received the donated rice last year.

"SBL's contribution is means a lot to the families in need," he added.

Anyone who wishes to receive the rice can submit an application at tinyurl.com/ramadanrice2024