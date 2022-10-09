Singapore couple says Johor traffic police pulled them over, took $100 out of wallet

When a Singapore couple were stopped by Malaysian traffic police in Johor, the last thing they expected was to get looted on the spot.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a woman surnamed Cao said she and her husband were driving into Johor Thursday (Sept 29) when they were pulled over by a traffic police officer near the Johor checkpoint.

"We thought it was a routine inspection. After the officer checked my husband's driving licence and our passports, he asked us if we visited Malaysia often, and if we were familiar with the roads," said the 39-year-old Chinese language teacher.

The officer then told the couple that they had run a red light twice at a certain intersection.

Cao said it was rather unlikely that her husband would commit the type of traffic offence as he was normally a careful driver.

The officer then told them to head to a nearby police station. But after driving about 500 metres, they were told to stop under an overpass.

There, Cao's husband exited the car and was slapped with a RM500 (S$153) 'fine'.

"At that time, my husband only had about RM200 in his wallet. After handing the money over to the police, they snatched his wallet and fished out two $50 notes. They put the cash in their record book and left."

Even though the couple was unharmed, Cao admitted that she is still fearful of visiting Malaysia.

According to Shin Min, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the police have identified the officer involved and are investigating the matter. The officer has allegedly been transferred to another department in the meantime.