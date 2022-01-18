Singapore named most Instagrammable place in the world by travel publication

Singapore is full of photo opportunities, from the Supertree Grove to Haji Lane, said travel publication Big 7 Travel.

Singapore has been named the most Instagrammable place in the world in 2022, travel publication Big 7 Travel said on Tuesday (Jan 18).

In its article on its annual hashtag tally, which is in its fourth year, it said the city-state is full of photo opportunities "from the iconic Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay to the vibrant kaleidoscope of street art through Haji Lane".

"In addition to permanent gems, since Singapore is one of Asia's art hubs, there's almost always a unique exhibit going on perfect for those 'wow' pics," it added.

The publication chose the winners using a scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, sample survey results from its audience of 1.5 million, and inputs from its global editorial team.

The destinations were ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

The full list included 50 destinations.

In second place was Boracay in the Philippines, while Oahu, Hawaii, came in third.

Other places in the list included Paris, Istanbul in Turkey and Dublin in Ireland.

On Singapore, Big 7 Travel encouraged travellers to stroll through the streets of Koon Seng Road, off Joo Chiat Road, known for their colourful houses, and to visit the former House of Tan Teng Niah for breathtaking photos.

Koon Seng Road was one of the locations recommended by Big 7 Travel for photos. PHOTO: ST FILE

Last year, Japan came in first place.

In 2019 and 2020, Sydney took top spot.