Singapore reports 11th case of monkeypox

One more local monkeypox case was reported in Singapore on Wednesday (July 27), bringing the total number of cases detected here to 11.

The 32-year-old Singaporean man tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website. His condition is stable.

He developed a fever on July 12, and subsequently, lesions in the groin area, that eventually spread further, said MOH.

He sought medical care on Tuesday and was admitted to NCID on the same day.

Contact tracing is ongoing, MOH added.

Of the 11 monkeypox cases here, six are local and five are imported. So far, the cases are not linked.

More than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been detected in more than 75 countries in the current outbreak, up from about 3,000 at the end of June.

On July 23, the World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

This is the strongest possible call to action by the global organisation, signalling a new urgency and scale for a disease previously confined to western and central Africa.

Covid-19 was given the same label back in 2020.

According to MOH, monkey pox is spread between humans through exposure to respiratory droplets or direct physical contact with the blood, body fluid or lesion material from infected individual or contaminated materials.