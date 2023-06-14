TikTok influencer cleans granny’s soiled and filthy bathroom for free

Cleaning homes as a side hustle isn't anything new.

But a young woman in Finland has made it her sole focus to travel the world cleaning other people’s homes – for free.

Auri Katarina, who is also a TikTok influencer, shared a video recently of how she cleaned, scrubbed and polished the bathroom of an elderly person, whom she refers to as “granny”.

And man, what a transformation.

Apparently, the elderly woman had not showered in three years due to the cramped and filthy condition of the bathroom.

The shower area was completely blocked by trash and soiled sanitary pads and tissue, and the toilet bowl was stained and grimy.

The 53-second clip shows Auri clearing the trash, scrubbing the toilet and sink, and cleaning the floors. She even replaces the brushes, toothpaste and toothbrushes with new ones.

Oh, and she threw in a plant and small rug in the end too.

Auri is a content creator who grew her TikTok platform by cleaning other people’s homes for free.

Dubbed the ‘queen of cleaning’, she also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of her cleaning services.