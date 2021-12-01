Singapore

Singaporeans show appreciation for community cats in latest TikTok trend

Singaporeans have taken to TikTok to express their appreciation for community cats.PHOTO: TIKTOK
Farah Daley
Dec 01, 2021 03:40 pm

Stray cats are beloved members of neighbourhood communities in Singapore.

Several Singaporeans have taken to TikTok to express their appreciation for these felines.

The videos feature a soundbite by TikToker BenWhoah and his distinct Singaporean accent: "I find the most meaning in life ah, is from those HDB cats below my block. [sic] They keep me going you know." 

"Sometimes when I quarrel with my family ah, I go downstairs, pet pet the cat, I happy already! [sic] Thank you cat ah."

More than 340 other TikTok users have used the soundbite to make videos of themselves petting community cats and showering them with love and treats.

@iblabber cuz @Benwhoah ♬ I LOVE HDB CATS - Benwhoah
@rausoe

to those who have seen this vocal rivervale cat, enjoy this compilation videos of him! if he visit my house, i always guide him back to void deck.

♬ I LOVE HDB CATS - Benwhoah

 

