Singaporeans show appreciation for community cats in latest TikTok trend

Singaporeans have taken to TikTok to express their appreciation for community cats.

Stray cats are beloved members of neighbourhood communities in Singapore.

Several Singaporeans have taken to TikTok to express their appreciation for these felines.

The videos feature a soundbite by TikToker BenWhoah and his distinct Singaporean accent: "I find the most meaning in life ah, is from those HDB cats below my block. [sic] They keep me going you know."

"Sometimes when I quarrel with my family ah, I go downstairs, pet pet the cat, I happy already! [sic] Thank you cat ah."

More than 340 other TikTok users have used the soundbite to make videos of themselves petting community cats and showering them with love and treats.