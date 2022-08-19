Singapore's 'yan dao policeman' isn't just a symbol of anti-theft, he's trained to jump out planes too
If you've ever walked into a supermarket or a retail store in Singapore, then chances are you’ve seen police officer Ryan Koh.
He’s the officer depicted in the cardboard standee that reminds everyone “Shop theft is a crime”.
Koh’s dashing good looks has since earned him the nickname “yan dao policeman”.
Turns out, he is also a highly decorated one.
In a video uploaded by the Singapore Police Force on Thursday (Aug 18), Koh describes what he does on the job, and it includes leading a team of officers to fight crime, engaging the community, and ensuring the well-being of his colleagues over at Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre.
What caught the eyes of some netizens, though, was the shiny airborne badge on his uniform.
That is a Basic Parachutist Airborne badge, meaning Koh must have received proper parachute training in the past.
That’s right, he’s not just a symbol of the anti-theft campaign – when the need or mission arises, he can jump out of a plane too.
For those who can’t get enough of Officer Koh, you can watch the video here:
@singaporepoliceforce Replying to @w_nston he does more than just be a standee tho 😉. With great power comes great responsibility. #singaporepoliceforce #safeguardingeveryday ♬ original sound - Singapore Police Force
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now