Singapore

Singapore's 'yan dao policeman' isn't just a symbol of anti-theft, he's trained to jump out planes too

Singapore's 'yan dao policeman' isn't just a symbol of anti-theft, he's trained to jump out planes too
PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE/TIK TOK, MINDEF
Aug 19, 2022 08:49 pm

If you've ever walked into a supermarket or a retail store in Singapore, then chances are you’ve seen police officer Ryan Koh.

He’s the officer depicted in the cardboard standee that reminds everyone “Shop theft is a crime”.

Koh’s dashing good looks has since earned him the nickname “yan dao policeman”.

Turns out, he is also a highly decorated one. 

In a video uploaded by the Singapore Police Force on Thursday (Aug 18), Koh describes what he does on the job, and it includes leading a team of officers to fight crime, engaging the community, and ensuring the well-being of his colleagues over at Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre. 

What caught the eyes of some netizens, though, was the shiny airborne badge on his uniform.

That is a Basic Parachutist Airborne badge, meaning Koh must have received proper parachute training in the past.

That’s right, he’s not just a symbol of the anti-theft campaign – when the need or mission arises, he can jump out of a plane too. 

For those who can’t get enough of Officer Koh, you can watch the video here: 

@singaporepoliceforce Replying to @w_nston he does more than just be a standee tho 😉. With great power comes great responsibility. #singaporepoliceforce #safeguardingeveryday ♬ original sound - Singapore Police Force

