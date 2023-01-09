Beauty influencer set 'unrealistic expectations' for new mums in 'distasteful' post, netizens say

Local beauty influencer Yeoh Mongchin, better known by her social media handle Mongabong, has apologised for being “insensitive” by posting photos of herself looking fit and active a week after childbirth.

Yeoh gave birth to her son Micah on Christmas Day, and posted numerous photos and clips on Instagram to mark her personal milestone.

One Instagram story, however, depicted the 29-year-old in activewear, a week after childbirth. The photo caption read: “seven days PP (postpartum)", which didn't sit well with netizens given that most new mothers experience postpartum – also known as "baby blues" which include mood swings and anxiety – for up to two weeks.

While some commenters remarked on how impressed they were that Yeoh’s body was back to how it was pre-pregnancy, many pointed that isn't the case for most mothers.

For those struggling with postpartum baby blues, this is likely to be "the last thing they want to see", said one Instagram user.

"It's honestly quite distasteful what you're doing," another added.

Yeoh has since removed the post and apologised.

"It was very insensitive of me and I definitely can see how it can give off unrealistic expectations of how a woman's body should bounce back or the amount of time one takes after giving birth – it's never my intention to do so," she said.

She even admitted it was rather "mindless" of her to have posted the story.

Yeoh’s daily use of make-up after delivering Micah – as depicted in most of her IG photos – was also a contentious topic online.

Her Instagram post on Dec 28 had her lying in a hospital bed carrying her baby boy, with her face visibly made up.

In the comments section, some were critical of her decision to put on a full face of make-up while others wondered how she even had time to do so.

Hmm… who said being an online influencer was easy.