SingPost marks Year of the Dragon with stamps, postcards, collector’s sheet
A dragon-themed stamp set, a special collector’s sheet and postcards featuring the mythical beast are among the memorabilia SingPost is launching to mark the Chinese Year of the Dragon in 2024.
The dragon-themed stamp set will go on sale from Jan 5 and is the fifth instalment in SingPost’s Chinese Zodiac series, said SingPost on Jan 4.
Artist Lim An-Ling designed the entire series, which began in 2020 with the Year of the Rat.
There are two stamps in this year’s stamp set: a 1st local stamp of a blue dragon set against a white backdrop (52 cents) and a pricier blue stamp, with a white dragon centre-piece ($2).
Envelopes affixed with both stamps and cancelled with a special Zodiac Dragon postmark will be sold at $4.05, while a presentation pack containing both stamps can be bought for $5.10.
Collectors can pick up the special collector’s sheet for $19.15 to receive a $10 stamp framed by four intertwined dragons, in a riff on traditional Chinese paper cuttings. The sheet, designed by Mr Andy Koh, also comes with a set of eight red packets.
Other themed offerings include a 1st local stamp booklet, a Zodiac dragon minipane and a stamp folder with a decorative stamp sheet.
Postage labels bought at select SAM kiosks at the General Post Office and Suntec Post Office will also feature limited-run dragon designs from Jan 5.
The dragon-themed stamps and gift products can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and counters and on the SingPost online shop at shop.singpost.com, while stocks last.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now