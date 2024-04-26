SingPost issues new stamps featuring endangered local flora

The launch marks the 2024 edition of the annual Festival of Biodiversity, which will be held on May 25 and 26 at One Punggol.

The deep purple flower of the two-fold velvet bean climber and the pale red blossoms of the kadsura scandens are among four critically endangered native plants featured in a new set of stamps released by Singapore Post.

The launch marks the 2024 edition of the annual Festival of Biodiversity, which will be held on May 25 and 26 at One Punggol, SingPost said on April 26.

Valued between 80 cents and $2, the commemorative stamps can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online on the SingPost website from April 26. They will be sold at the festival too.

The stamp line-up also stars the piper porphyrophyllum, commonly known as Tiger’s Betel, and the artocarpus kemando, or Squirrel’s Jack.

All four plants are found in lowland dipterocarp forests, like the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, said SingPost.

The quartet are part of the National Parks Board’s Species Recovery Programme, which aims to secure the long-term survival of rare and endangered native flora.

For the 2023 festival, the stamp set featured the lipstick plant, the fagraea splendens, the Singapore Kopsia and the Red Salak.