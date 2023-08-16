 Skidding car ends up in Bukit Batok canal, driver taken to hospital, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Skidding car ends up in Bukit Batok canal, driver taken to hospital

Video on social media showed the black car flipped upside down in a canal while several individuals tended to the driver.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Aug 16, 2023 06:21 pm

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving skidded and fell into a canal in Bukit Batok on Wednesday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Bukit Batok Street 32 at 9.35am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a person, believed to be the driver, was found trapped in the canal. After he was rescued, he was taken to the National University Hospital while conscious.

The police added that the car is “believed to have self-skidded”.

In a video shared on social media, a man, believed to be the driver, can be seen sitting in a canal while tended to by several other individuals.

Several metres away, a black hatchback car lies upside down in the canal while SCDF personnel are shown deploying a ladder.

The SCDF said that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and was extinguished by a water jet.
Car catches fire on KPE; no injuries reported

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, eyewitnesses said the car lost control while driving through the junction of Bukit Batok Street 32 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

An eyewitness, Mr Su Weifeng, 54, said the driver did not appear to be seriously injured as he was able to stand up after he was rescued by bystanders.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

