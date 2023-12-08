Socialite Kim Lim’s ex-husband, who was jailed in May, faces drink driving charge

Kho Bin Kai is also accused of failing to comply with conditions relating to his provisional driving licence.

Local socialite Kim Lim’s former husband Kho Bin Kai, who started his jail sentence in May over offences linked to illegal gambling activities, allegedly committed drink driving in April.

Kho, 33, whose latest case was mentioned in a district court on Dec 7, now faces charges involving traffic-related offences.

According to court documents, he was driving a car along Mackenzie Road towards Bukit Timah Road at around 1.40am on April 1 when he allegedly had at least 43 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – 8mcg over the limit.

Kho is also accused of failing to comply with conditions relating to his provisional driving licence (PDL).

He is said to have driven the car that day without displaying what court documents described as a “distinguishing mark” on the front and rear of the vehicle.

It is an offence to take these practical lessons without a valid PDL.

Kho is expected to plead guilty to these traffic-related charges on Jan 8, 2024.

On May 9, Kho was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ jail as well as a fine of $40,000 after he pleaded guilty to three charges under the Remote Gambling Act. He also admitted to two counts of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution said that Kho started being involved in illegal gambling in 2012 when he became an agent for unlawful soccer betting, earning between $2,000 and $5,000 a month.

Kho stopped being an agent for soccer betting in early-2017. He then became a “master agent” for an illegal gambling website in April that year, earning between $30,000 and $40,000 a month on average.

Kho later used $32,000 of his ill-gotten gains to pay for an Audemars Piguet watch. He also used $5,000 of the benefits of his criminal conduct to make a partial payment for a Rolex watch worth $21,000.

Kho’s offences came to light when police raided his home on July 28, 2019, and arrested him.